West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.46

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.46 and traded as high as $89.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at $85.18, with a volume of 5,308,591 shares traded.

WFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.67.

The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

