Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on February 19th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.