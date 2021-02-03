Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 646,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of $178.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

