Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 1,030,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.