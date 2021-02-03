WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings increased year over year despite decline in revenues. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to benefit from higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company’s Pandemic Action Plan will aid savings. Furthermore, investment in strategic capital projects will boost EBITDA. However, weak demand in few markets and the impact of the ransomware incident remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WestRock by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 472,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

