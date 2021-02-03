Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TSE WPM opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

