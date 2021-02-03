Whiteheart Market Cap Achieves $35.50 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $35.50 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can currently be bought for approximately $3,993.94 or 0.10593052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Whiteheart Token Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Token Trading

Whiteheart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

