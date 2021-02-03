Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,004 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $376,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

