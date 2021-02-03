Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,218 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 72.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 103.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.28. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $332.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

