Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,079.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,932.84. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,374.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

