Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.82 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $522.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

