Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $185.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

