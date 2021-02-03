Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,355,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Alteryx stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.67, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,277,570 shares of company stock valued at $260,433,139. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

