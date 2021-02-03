Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.