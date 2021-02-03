Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

