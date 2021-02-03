Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

