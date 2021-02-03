Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

