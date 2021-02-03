Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 168.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 285.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

