Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NIC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NIC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGOV. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

