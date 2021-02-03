Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,348 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

