Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,844 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.