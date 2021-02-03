Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

