Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

