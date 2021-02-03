William Blair Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $205.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,178 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

