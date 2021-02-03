William F. Truscott Sells 12,002 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

