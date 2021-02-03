William R. Mcdermott Sells 7,183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NOW opened at $583.51 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

