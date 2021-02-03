Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Acquires $14,245.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $14,245.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,593.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WLFC stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

