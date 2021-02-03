WINk 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.28 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, WINk has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

