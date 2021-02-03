Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $84,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,003,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

WGO opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

