Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,488 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $2,569,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

