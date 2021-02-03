Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

