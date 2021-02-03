Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock worth $132,416,572. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. 20,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,753. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

