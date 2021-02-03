Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 3.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,603. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $189.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

