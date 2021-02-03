Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. 98,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

