Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,544 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 213,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

FOCS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,417. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

