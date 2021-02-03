Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

