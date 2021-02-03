World Asset Management Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 49,228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 113,266.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $278.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

