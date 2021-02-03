World Asset Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 101,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.