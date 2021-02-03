World Asset Management Inc Has $878,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $589.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

