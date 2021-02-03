World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.