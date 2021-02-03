World Asset Management Inc Sells 113 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Shares of SNPS opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

