World Asset Management Inc Sells 429 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.