World Asset Management Inc Sells 579 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

