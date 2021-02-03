World Asset Management Inc Sells 790 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.