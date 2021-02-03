World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

