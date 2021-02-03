WT Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.13. 243,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

