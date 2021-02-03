WT Wealth Management Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.