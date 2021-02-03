Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WYNMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

