Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $21.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the highest is $57.01 million. Xencor reported sales of $3.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $102.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. 184,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,771. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

