Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XHR. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of XHR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

